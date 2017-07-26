Worthy Christian News » Christian Headlines » Pastor Forced to Move After Being Targeted by LGBT Activists

Wednesday, July 26, 2017 | Tag Cloud Wednesday, July 26, 2017 |

(Worthy News) - A pastor who openly criticizes the LGBT movement is being forced to move after receiving an onslaught of violent threats from gay rights activists.

Pastor Rich Penkoski of West Virginia leads the ministry "Warriors for Christ" and announced earlier this year that he will block anyone who uses the rainbow flag emoji on his organization's Facebook page.

That sparked an onslaught of harassing telephone calls, texts, and messages by people who oppose his stand. [ Source:CBN News (Read More...) ]

Copyright 1999-2017 Worthy News. All rights reserved.

Fair Use Notice:This site contains copyrighted material the use of which has not always been specifically authorized by the copyright owner. We are making such material available in our efforts to advance understanding of environmental, political, human rights, economic, democracy, scientific, and social justice issues, etc. We believe this constitutes a 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. In accordance with Title 17 U.S.C. Section 107, the material on this site is distributed without profit to those who have expressed a prior interest in receiving the included information for research and educational purposes. For more information go to: http://www.law.cornell.edu/uscode/17/107.shtml. If you wish to use copyrighted material from this site for purposes of your own that go beyond 'fair use', you must obtain permission from the copyright owner.