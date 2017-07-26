Worthy Christian News » Christian » Big Pro-Life Win: Federal Court Protects Christian Doctors from Promoting Abortion

(Worthy News) - A federal judge in Illinois has blocked enforcement of a law that would have forced doctors to promote abortions, no matter their religious beliefs.

"The government is out of line when it attempts to force Americans to communicate a message that is contrary to their most deeply held beliefs," said Elissa Graves, Alliance Defending Freedom Legal Counsel.

ADF attorneys challenged the law which they say violates the U.S. Constitution as well as the rights of physicians. [ Source:CBN News (Read More...) ]

