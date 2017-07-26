Worthy Christian News » U.S. Headlines » Senate Democrats Protest Obamacare Repeal, Block Key Witness in Russia Probe

(Worthy News) - Senate Democrats used a parliamentary maneuver Wednesday to cut short a high-profile hearing central to the Senate Judiciary Committee’s probe into Russian meddling.

Browder’s public remarks were delayed when Democrats invoked the "two-hour rule" to protest Republican efforts to repeal Obamacare. The seldom-used rule bars committees from meeting longer than two hours after the full Senate begins a session. [ Source:Washington Free Beacon (Read More...) ]

Russia probe: Democrats block key witness against shadowy firm Fusion GPS

Bill Browder, the CEO and co-founder of Hermitage Capital, was set to tell the Senate Judiciary Committee that the co-founder of the firm Fusion GPS was hired to conduct a "smear campaign" against him. Further, he planned to testify the campaign was orchestrated by Natalia Veselnitskaya -- the Russian attorney who sought the highly scrutinized Trump Tower meeting with Donald Trump Jr., Jared Kushner, and then-campaign chairman Paul Manafort in June 2016.

“Veselnitskaya, through Baker Hostetler, hired Glenn Simpson of the firm Fusion GPS to conduct a smear campaign against me and Sergei Magnitsky in advance of congressional hearings on the Global Magnitsy Act,” Browder wrote in his prepared testimony, adding that the firm helped to organize a Washington D.C.-based premiere of a “fake documentary” about Magnitsky and himself. [ Source:Fox News (Read More...) ]

