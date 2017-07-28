Worthy Christian News » U.S. Headlines » Congress Passes Sanctions Bill on Russia, Now Heads to Trump

(Worthy News) - The U.S. Senate passed legislation on Thursday that imposes additional sanctions on Russia and the bill is going to President Donald Trump for his approval.

The House of Representatives passed the legislation on Tuesday 419-3, and the Senate passed it on Thursday with a vote of 98-2, CNN reports.

In the bill, new sanctions are imposed on North Korea and Iran. [ Source:Washington Free Beacon (Read More...) ]

