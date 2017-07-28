Worthy Christian News » US News » McCain Flips; Obamacare Repeal Collapses on Vote 49-51
(Worthy News) - A months-long effort by Senate Republicans to pass health legislation collapsed early Friday after GOP Senator John McCain joined two of his colleagues to block a stripped-down Obamacare repeal bill.
The decision by McCain to vote no came after weeks of brinkmanship and after his dramatic return from cancer treatment to cast the 50th vote to start debate on the bill earlier this week. The GOP’s ‘skinny’ repeal bill was defeated 49-51, falling just short of the 50 votes needed to advance it. Republicans Susan Collins of Maine and Lisa Murkowski also voted against it.
It wasn’t immediately clear what the next steps would be for the Republicans. The repeal effort had appeared to collapse several times before, only to be revived. And several Republicans pleaded for their colleagues not to give up, even as President Donald Trump blasted the vote. [ Source (Read More...) ]
3 Republicans and 48 Democrats let the American people down. As I said from the beginning, let ObamaCare implode, then deal. Watch!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 28, 2017
2 thoughts on “McCain Flips; Obamacare Repeal Collapses on Vote 49-51”
Such a wonderful speech by John McCain the other day......then in a heartbeat he votes against repealing the same Bill he voted 'For' in 2015. Ahh, the REAL John McCain reveals himself. He's anti-Trump and one of the heads of the Deep State trying to remove the President of the United States.
He should have stayed in the hospital.