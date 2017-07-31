Worthy Christian News » Israel Headlines » Singing ‘hit, hit Zionists,’ thousands rally against Israel in Istanbul

(Worthy News) - Thousands of supporters of a conservative Turkish party rallied in Istanbul on Sunday to protest security measures taken by Israel in Jerusalem — removed last week — and show solidarity with the Palestinians.

Protesters waved Turkish and Palestinian flags Sunday at the “Great Jerusalem Meeting” in Istanbul. A jingle with the lyric “Hit, hit Zionists” played.

Tensions between Israel and Turkey have been high since the showdown over the Temple Mount security measures. Erdogan had panned Israel for use of “excessive force” against Muslim worshipers during clashes in the area. [ Source (Read More...) ]

