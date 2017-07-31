Worthy Christian News » Israel-Palestinian Conflict » Saudi Arabia says that calls for internationalization of holy sites 'a declaration of war'

(Worthy News) - Saudi Arabia's foreign minister called what he said was Qatar's demand for an internationalization of the Muslim hajj pilgrimage a declaration of war against the kingdom, Saudi-owned Al Arabiya television said on Sunday, but Qatar said it never made such a call.

"Qatar's demands to internationalize the holy sites is aggressive and a declaration of war against the kingdom," Adel al-Jubeir was quoted saying on Al Arabiya's website.

"We reserve the right to respond to anyone who is working on the internationalization of the holy sites," he said. [ Source:Reuters (Read More...) ]

