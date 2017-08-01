Worthy Christian News » Israel Headlines » Hundreds of Jews visit Temple Mount to commemorate destroyed temples

Temple Mount

(Worthy News) - Hundreds of Jews on Tuesday visited the Temple Mount in the Old City of Jerusalem for the Tisha B’av fast commemorating the destruction of the Jewish temples that once stood at the site.

Despite fasting, some 500 people braved a heat wave and went up to the Mount, while hundreds more waited in line to visit the holy site.

In light of recent tensions surrounding the site, the Jewish visitors were required to leave their identity cards with police before passing through metal detectors at the Mughrabi Gate, the only gate to the compound through which non-Muslims may enter. [ Source:Times of Israel (Read More...) ]

