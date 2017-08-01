Worthy Christian News » Christian Persecution » Baghdad churches close as Iraq's Christians continue to leave

(Worthy News) - Eight churches in Baghdad have closed their doors permanently due to the mass exodus of believers from Iraq.

The decision, made by the Vatican earlier this year, comes after seven years of falling or no attendance and is symbolic of the wholesale emigration of Christians from the Middle East.

Amounting to nearly 10 per cent of Iraq's population at the start of the 21st century, Christians made up 40 per cent of those fleeing from the start of the Iraq War in 2003 to 2007, leaving just a handful behind. [ Source: Christian Today (Read More...) ]

