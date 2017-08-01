Worthy Christian News » Israel Headlines » Trump may force Congress to act on Obamacare insurer payments
Trump may force Congress to act on Obamacare insurer payments
(Worthy News) - Republicans in Congress may soon have to appropriate federal funds to insurers they fought to hold off for several years under Obamacare, or otherwise risk being blamed for a chain reaction of insurer exits and premium hikes.
President Trump is expected to issue a decision as early as Tuesday on whether his administration will continue to deliver these payments to insurers, known as cost-sharing reduction subsidies. If he chooses to end them, members of Congress have signalled that they may consider appropriating the funds.
"I hope the president will use his authority to extend those payments. He can do that," said Sen. John Thune, R-S.D., the No. 3 Senate Republican. "If he doesn't then Congress will have to look at what our options are. [ Source:Washington Examiner (Read More...) ]