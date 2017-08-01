Worthy Christian News » Christian Persecution » Wycliffe Associates Poised to Launch Up to 30 Translation Projects for Persecuted Christians in the Middle East

(Worthy News) - Wycliffe Associates, an international organization involving people in the advancement of Bible translation, says that teams of mother tongue translators in the Middle East are ready to launch Bible translation projects in the face of intense persecution.

In the Middle East alone, 150 language groups still don’t have a translated Bible. Yet launching a translation project independently is not viable due to the extreme poverty and immense risk persecuted Christians face on a daily basis.

“National Bible translators are living under such severe persecution, you and I can hardly fathom what they’re going through,” says Bruce Smith, President and CEO of Wycliffe Associates. “Many have been arrested. Their families have watched them being dragged off, jailed, beaten, and tortured. They’ve lost their jobs and their families simply because they tried to share God’s Word with their countrymen.”

One translator was arrested and imprisoned for eight months, spending part of the time in solitary confinement. Eventually he was released on the condition that he was not to associate with any Christians for five years. He lost his job due to his imprisonment and relies on the help of Christian friends for his family’s survival.

A leader of five house churches was arrested when police burst into his home and dragged him and his wife to jail. They were taken to court, and he was sentenced to a year in jail but was set free on “bail” and informed he would be taken into custody later to begin his sentence. Every day, the translator and his family live with the lingering threat of imprisonment.

Police raided the home of another translator and sent him to jail for 33 days, accusing him of spying. The authorities insisted that the translated Scriptures were in code and that his translation work was an attempt to take over the country. The translator was later released and forbidden to leave the country. He also was informed that he would be summoned for sentencing and sent to prison. Having lost his job due to his arrest, he and his family moved in with relatives, living as refugees in their own country.

Wycliffe Associates has set a goal of launching 30 new translations in the next 45 days in the Middle East and is raising funds to cover the cost of $19,500 per language.

Mother tongue translators are eager to translate the Scriptures for their people using the MAST method (Mobilized Assistance Supporting Translation), a groundbreaking collaborative process that makes it possible for an entire New Testament to be translated in months rather than years.

“I have never seen faith like the faith of these Christians, laying their lives on the line, risking horrible recrimination if they’re caught,” says Smith. “That’s how important God’s Word is to them. In this region of the world, the Bible is a matter of life or death. Eternity hangs in the balance.”

About Wycliffe Associates

One of the world’s leading Bible translation organizations, Wycliffe Associates was organized in 1967 by friends of Bible translators to accelerate the work of Bible translation. Wycliffe Associates empowers national Bible translators to provide God’s Word in their own language, partners with the local church to direct and guard translation work, harnessing their passion and desire for God’s Word, and engages people from all around the world to provide resources, technology, training, and support for Bible translation.

Because millions of people around the world still wait to have the Scriptures in the language of their hearts, Wycliffe Associates is working as quickly as it can to see every verse of God’s Word translated into every tongue to speak to every heart. Wycliffe Associates is directly involved with speeding Bible translation by providing technology, training, resources, logistics, networking, expertise, volunteers, discipleship, church planting, and support. Last year, 7,097 Wycliffe Associates staff and volunteers worked to speed Bible translations in 76 countries. For more information, please see www.wycliffeassociates.org.

