Worthy Christian News » Israel Headlines » Jerusalem gears up for gay pride parade under banner 'LGBTQ and Religion'

(Worthy News) - Thousands of people are expected to march through central Jerusalem Thursday afternoon in the city’s 16th annual LGBTQ pride parade.

This year’s March for Pride and Tolerance will be held under the banner of “LGBTQ and Religion,” and is expected to draw some 4,000 participants to the capital city.

“In a city that has known bloody wars of religion, we have seen and borne the price of hatred against the backdrop of religion,” organizers wrote on their Facebook page. “We will shed light on the complex, deep connections between [various religious groups] and the struggles for partnerships, conflict and dialogue.” [ Source:Times of Israel (Read More...) ]

Copyright 1999-2017 Worthy News. All rights reserved.

Fair Use Notice:This site contains copyrighted material the use of which has not always been specifically authorized by the copyright owner. We are making such material available in our efforts to advance understanding of environmental, political, human rights, economic, democracy, scientific, and social justice issues, etc. We believe this constitutes a 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. In accordance with Title 17 U.S.C. Section 107, the material on this site is distributed without profit to those who have expressed a prior interest in receiving the included information for research and educational purposes. For more information go to: http://www.law.cornell.edu/uscode/17/107.shtml. If you wish to use copyrighted material from this site for purposes of your own that go beyond 'fair use', you must obtain permission from the copyright owner.