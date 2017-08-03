Worthy Christian News » Israel-Palestinian Conflict » Israel begins concept work on Arrow-4 defender

An Arrow anti-ballistic missile interceptor is launched from its mobile platform during a joint Israel/United States developmental test at the Point Mugu Sea Range, Calif. This was the second in a series of tests following a previous successful test in which a target that represents a real threat to Israel was intercepted and destroyed. The test was part of the on going Arrow System Improvement Program. U.S. Navy photo (RELEASED)

(Worthy News) - Israel’s Defense Ministry and industry developers have begun early work on what could evolve into the Arrow-4, a new missile-intercepting system to defend against much more sophisticated, future threats from Iran.

In interviews here, defense and industry sources assess the specter of massive salvo strikes, sub-munition warheads and multiple reentry vehicles, or MRV, as the next major technological challenges that Israel’s integrated, multitiered national defense network may have to contend with a decade down the road.

To this end, Israel’s MAFAT Defense Research and Development Authority is working with state-owned Israel Aerospace Industries and other firms to evaluate technologies needed to improve the ability to track, target and ultimately destroy such threats. [ Source:Defense News (Read More...) ]

