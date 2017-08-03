Worthy Christian News » World Headlines » EU's Juncker says ready to retaliate if needed over new U.S. sanctions on Russia

(Worthy News) - The European Union's chief executive on Wednesday said the United States had taken into account some EU concerns over new sanctions on Russia but Brussels was ready to retaliate within days if the measures hurt EU economic interests.

Speaking after U.S. President Donald Trump signed the measures, Jean-Claude Juncker said the EU would take counter measures if the U.S. sanctions harmed European companies involved in oil and gas projects with Russia.

"We are ready: we must defend our economic interests vis a vis the United States, and we will do that," Juncker said, according to a transcript provided by his press team. [ Source (Read More...) ]

