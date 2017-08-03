Worthy Christian News » World Headlines » Trump eager to declare Iran noncompliant on nuclear deal; Tillerson argues for leverage

(Worthy News) - A heated behind-the-scenes debate is playing out among high-level Trump administration advisers over whether the president should declare Iran in violation of the nuclear accord reached under his predecessor, President Obama.

Despite harsh criticism on the campaign trail and since taking office, Mr. Trump has grudgingly kept the deal alive so far, but he appears increasingly determined to break with some of his top advisers on the matter when the nuclear accord next comes up for review in October, sources say.

Such a move would be a major first step toward fulfilling a campaign promise to pull Washington out of the accord but also could trigger the administration’s biggest clash with U.S. allies since withdrawing from the Paris climate agreement in June. [ Source:Washington Times (Read More...) ]

