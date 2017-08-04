Worthy Christian News » US News » Donald Trump wants 'truly honest' outcome from Russia probe as Robert Mueller 'convenes grand jury'

Former FBI Director, Robert Mueller

(Worthy News) - Donald Trump said he hoped for a "truly honest" outcome from the Russia investigation amid reports that special counsel Robert Mueller has convened a grand jury in Washington to investigate the allegations of Russia’s interference in the 2016 elections.

The grand jury has issued subpoenas in connection with a meeting between Donald Trump Jr and a Russian lawyer in June 2016, according to Reuters.

It began its work in recent weeks and is a ramping up of Mueller's inquiry into Russia's efforts to influence the election and whether it colluded with Mr Trump's campaign. [ Source: UK Telegraph (Read More...) ]

