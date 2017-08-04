Worthy Christian News » Christian Persecution » Charities Cautiously Optimistic Christians Will Return to ISIS-Cleared Areas of Iraq

(Worthy News) - Representatives of international charities operating in Britain are guardedly optimistic that Christians could soon return in numbers to some parts of Iraq from which they have been driven.

The Christian community is now at a turning point in Iraq, said John Pontifex, a British spokesman for Aid to the Church in Need.

Either families begin to return, he said, or the world will have to accept the decline and eradication of the Christian presence in Iraq. [ Source: CNS News (Read More...) ]

Copyright 1999-2017 Worthy News. All rights reserved.

Fair Use Notice:This site contains copyrighted material the use of which has not always been specifically authorized by the copyright owner. We are making such material available in our efforts to advance understanding of environmental, political, human rights, economic, democracy, scientific, and social justice issues, etc. We believe this constitutes a 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. In accordance with Title 17 U.S.C. Section 107, the material on this site is distributed without profit to those who have expressed a prior interest in receiving the included information for research and educational purposes. For more information go to: http://www.law.cornell.edu/uscode/17/107.shtml. If you wish to use copyrighted material from this site for purposes of your own that go beyond 'fair use', you must obtain permission from the copyright owner.