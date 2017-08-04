Worthy Christian News » U.S. Headlines » Atheists 'appalled' by White House Bible study
Atheists 'appalled' by White House Bible study
(Worthy News) - America’s atheists are losing faith — in President Trump. For months, secular organizations say they have unsuccessfully lobbied the president to make an effort to reach out to America’s nonreligious community. Now, revelations of a weekly Bible study group in the Trump White House, regularly attended by high-ranking Cabinet members, has free thinkers up in arms.
The Freedom From Religion Foundation is calling the Bible study group disturbing, scary and maybe even an illegal use of taxpayer funds.
"If those officials want privacy, the solution is pretty damn simple: Study the Bible in your private capacity, not in your official capacity and at your government desk," the secular group said in a statement Thursday. "Do it on your time, not the taxpayers'. In short, get off your knees and get to work."