Sweden Shields 150 ISIS Fighters, but Won't Protect This Christian Asylum Seeker

Friday, August 4, 2017

(Worthy News) - CBN's viewers have responded overwhelmingly to a story we brought you last week about an Iranian Christian facing deportation by Sweden back to certain danger in Iran.

At this moment, Aideen Strandsson's future still remains in limbo. She waits for either the possibility of political asylum or to be deported.

The Iranian actress left Islam to become a Christian after having a dream about Jesus. She came to Sweden in 2014 on a work visa. [ Source: CBN News (Read More...) ]

