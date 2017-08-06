Worthy Christian News » Israel Headlines » Hamas said to accept Egyptian plan for Palestinian unity, Fatah holding out
Hamas said to accept Egyptian plan for Palestinian unity, Fatah holding out
(Worthy News) - Hamas has agreed to a reconciliation deal with the Palestinian Authority's ruling Fatah party brokered by Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah el-Sissi, Arab media reported on Sunday.
However, Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas’s Fatah party has yet to agree to the terms and has sent in a counter-offer. Sissi reportedly presented Abbas with the deal when the two met early in July in Cairo amid spiraling tensions between Hamas and Fatah.
The proposed deal includes Hamas dissolving a committee it formed to administer tasks historically carried out by the PA, as well as a commitment by Abbas to end harsh measures he has leveled against Gaza since April, including reductions in support payments for electricity, medical aid, and governmental salaries for residents of the Strip. [ Source: Times of Israel (Read More...) ]