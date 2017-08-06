Worthy Christian News » U.S. Headlines » July jobs report beats expectations, unemployment rate hits 16-year low

(Worthy News) - In July, the U.S. economy added 209,000 jobs, more than the 180,000 expected by economists. The 222,000 jobs added in June were revised up to 231,000.

Over the last three months, job gains have averaged 195,000 per month.

In July, the unemployment rate fell to 4.3% as expected, matching the 16-year low also seen back in May of this year. [ Source: Yahoo Finance (Read More...) ]

Copyright 1999-2017 Worthy News. All rights reserved.

Fair Use Notice:This site contains copyrighted material the use of which has not always been specifically authorized by the copyright owner. We are making such material available in our efforts to advance understanding of environmental, political, human rights, economic, democracy, scientific, and social justice issues, etc. We believe this constitutes a 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. In accordance with Title 17 U.S.C. Section 107, the material on this site is distributed without profit to those who have expressed a prior interest in receiving the included information for research and educational purposes. For more information go to: http://www.law.cornell.edu/uscode/17/107.shtml. If you wish to use copyrighted material from this site for purposes of your own that go beyond 'fair use', you must obtain permission from the copyright owner.