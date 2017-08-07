Worthy Christian News » US News » Planned Parenthood’s Gender Identity Guide For Preschoolers Says Some Girls Have Penises

Older man holds Defund Planned Parenthood sign at the March for LIfe

(Worthy News) - The nation’s largest abortion provider just released guidelines for parents instructing them how to talk to their preschool-aged children about gender identity.

Planned Parenthood’s new guide insists that telling a child that genitals differentiate the sexes is wrong. [ Source (Read More...) ]

While the most simple answer is that girls have vulvas and boys have penises/testicles, that answer isn’t true for every boy and girl. Boy, girl, man, and woman are words that describe gender identity, and some people with the gender identities ‘boy’ or ‘man’ have vulvas, and some with the gender identity ‘girl’ or ‘woman’ have penises/testicles. Your genitals don’t make you a boy or a girl. [ Planned Parenthood Guide

