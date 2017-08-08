Worthy Christian News » World News » North Korea vows 'thousands-fold' revenge on US

(Worthy News) - North Korea yesterday angrily rejected the tough new sanctions agreed to unanimously by the UN Security Council, and vowed to launch a “thousands-fold” ­revenge against the US for leading the initiative.

The regime of Kim Jong-un pledged “righteous action” to ­oppose this “heinous US plot to isolate and stifle” North Korea. “There is no bigger mistake than the United States believing that its land is safe across the ocean,” the regime said.

This was a reference to its first intercontinental ballistic missile, the Hwasong-14, tested twice last month and which has the ­capacity to reach most American cities, as well as northern ­Australia. Foreign Minister Julie Bishop, US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson and newly ­appointed Japanese Foreign Minister Taro Kono at their ­annual Trilateral Strategic ­Dialogue in Manila yesterday condemned “in the strongest terms North Korea’s unlawful pursuit of a nuclear weapons program”. [ Source (Read More...) ]

