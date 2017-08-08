Worthy Christian News » World Headlines » Japan warns North Korea's nuclear weapons program has 'advanced considerably'

(Worthy News) - Japan has warned that the threat from North Korean nuclear weapons has reached a “new stage” now that it appears to have developed an intercontinental ballistic missile capable of reaching the US mainland.

In its defense white paper, Japan’s government said Pyongyang’s weapons program had “advanced considerably”, despite years of international sanctions designed to stall its ability to develop long-range missiles and nuclear warheads.

While many experts believe the North is several years away from being able to marry a missile with a miniaturized nuclear warhead, Japan said it was “conceivable” that the regime had made progress on this front. [ Source (Read More...) ]

