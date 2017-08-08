Worthy Christian News » US News » L.A. County hands $1.3 billion — billion! — to illegals for welfare in just two years
L.A. County hands $1.3 billion — billion! — to illegals for welfare in just two years
(Worthy News) - Illegal immigrant families received nearly $1.3 billion in Los Angeles County welfare money during 2015 and 2016, nearly one-quarter of the amount spent on the county’s entire needy population, according to data obtained by Fox News.
The data was obtained from the county Department of Public Social Services -- which is responsible for doling out the benefits -- and gives a snapshot of the financial costs associated with sanctuary and related policies.
The sanctuary county of Los Angeles is an illegal immigration epicenter, with the largest concentration of any county in the nation, according to a study from the Migration Policy Institute. The county also allows illegal immigrant parents with children born in the United States to seek welfare and food stamp benefits. [ Source (Read More...) ]