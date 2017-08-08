Worthy Christian News » U.S. Headlines » Democrats divided over whether party should welcome pro-life candidates

(Worthy News) - Last week, Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee Chairman Ben Ray Lujan provoked the ire of many progressives when he urged the Democrats to court pro-life candidates if they are to have any hope of retaking the 24 House seats they need for a majority.

"There is not a litmus test for Democratic candidates," Lujan told The Hill.

His plea met with an instant rebuke from progressives. Fourteen groups – from the National Abortion Rights Action League to Move-On Political Action to Emily's List to The Daily Kos – issued a Statement of Principles which read, in part: "policies that limit access to abortion and force medically unnecessary procedures are oppressive to women, especially low-income women and women of color." [ Source (Read More...) ]

