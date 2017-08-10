Worthy Christian News » Israel-Palestinian Conflict » Netanyahu slams the Left, the media in support rally

(Worthy News) - Surrounded by supporters in a rally organized by his close confidant MK David Bitan, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu slammed the media and the left wing on Wednesday evening, accusing them of trying to "overthrow" him.

Netanyahu, who is plagued by two criminal investigations against him and others against his wife and close associates, was warmly welcomed by some 2,000 Likud supporters, including many of the party's ministers and MKs who attended following threats by rally architect Bitan he would "settle the score with them in the primaries." Some of the Likud officials even phoned activists themselves, asking them to come and offering transportation services.

Delivering the keynote address at the event, which was organized at his request, the prime minister accused unnamed others of trying to bring down his government in undemocratic ways. [ Source (Read More...) ]

Copyright 1999-2017 Worthy News. All rights reserved.

Fair Use Notice:This site contains copyrighted material the use of which has not always been specifically authorized by the copyright owner. We are making such material available in our efforts to advance understanding of environmental, political, human rights, economic, democracy, scientific, and social justice issues, etc. We believe this constitutes a 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. In accordance with Title 17 U.S.C. Section 107, the material on this site is distributed without profit to those who have expressed a prior interest in receiving the included information for research and educational purposes. For more information go to: http://www.law.cornell.edu/uscode/17/107.shtml. If you wish to use copyrighted material from this site for purposes of your own that go beyond 'fair use', you must obtain permission from the copyright owner.