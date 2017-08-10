Worthy Christian News » World News » Hearing loss of US diplomats in Cuba blamed on covert device

(Worthy News) - The two-year-old diplomatic relationship between the United States and Cuba has been roiled by what U.S. officials are describing as a string of bizarre incidents that left a group of American diplomats in Havana with severe hearing loss attributed to a covert sonic device.

In the fall of 2016, a series of U.S. diplomats began suffering unexplained losses of hearing, according to officials with knowledge of the investigation into the case.

U.S. officials concluded that the diplomats had been exposed to an advanced device that operated outside the range of audible sound and had been deployed either inside or outside their residences. [ Source (Read More...) ]

