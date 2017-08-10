Worthy Christian News » U.S. Headlines » Texas House OKs bill to block insurance coverage for abortions
Texas House OKs bill to block insurance coverage for abortions
(Worthy News) - The Texas House of Representatives approved a bill Tuesday -- coined as “rape insurance” by its detractors -- that would force women to pay a separate health insurance premium to get covered for a non-emergency abortion.
The bill, which the House passed 95 to 51, now awaits a vote in the Senate. It does not make exceptions for abortions that follow rape, incest or fetal abnormalities.
The lead author, Rep. John Smithee, R-Amarillo, defended the legislation, saying people who oppose abortion shouldn’t subsidize it through their health insurance plans, the Texas Tribune reported. [ Source (Read More...) ]
Psalms 139:13-14 For you formed my inmost being. You knit me together in my mother’s womb. I will give thanks to you, for I am fearfully and wonderfully made. Your works are wonderful. My soul knows that very well.
Proverbs 24:11-12 Rescue those who are being led away to death! Indeed, hold back those who are staggering to the slaughter! If you say, “Behold, we didn’t know this;” doesn’t he who weighs the hearts consider it? He who keeps your soul, doesn’t he know it? Shall he not render to every man according to his work?
Isaiah 5:20 Woe to those who call evil good, and good evil; who put darkness for light, and light for darkness; who put bitter for sweet, and sweet for bitter!