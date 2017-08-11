Worthy Christian News » World Headlines » More than half a million children in Libya need help: UNICEF

Is Libya Now a Terrorist Stronghold?

(Worthy News) - United Nations children agency UNICEF warned on Wednesday that more than half a million children in Libya need help and called on warring parties to end the violence and negotiate a political solution to the crisis.

Libya has spiraled into turmoil after a civil war ousted longtime leader Muammar Gaddafi in 2011. Rival brigades of former rebels backed by competing political factions have turned against each other in a fight for control.

UNICEF Regional Director Geert Cappelaere said that 550,000 children need assistance due the political instability, on-going conflict, displacement, and economic collapse. [ Source (Read More...) ]

