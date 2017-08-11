Worthy Christian News » US News » Trump: Opioid Crisis is a National Emergency

(Worthy News) - President Donald Trump announced Thursday that the opioid crisis is a national emergency.

“The opioid crisis is an emergency, and I’m saying officially right now it is an emergency," Trump said. "It’s a national emergency. We’re going to spend a lot of time, a lot of effort and a lot of money on the opioid crisis."

"There’s never been anything like what’s happened to this country over the last four or five years," he continued. "And I have to say this in all fairness, this is a worldwide problem, not just a United States problem. This is happening worldwide. But this is a national emergency, and we are drawing documents now to so attest.” [ Source (Read More...) ]

