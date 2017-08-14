Worthy Christian News » US News » Democrats see ObamaCare leverage in spending fights

(Worthy News) - House Democrats want to use the looming battle over government spending and raising the debt limit as leverage to shore up ObamaCare.

The minority party believes Republicans will need their votes on the critical fiscal issues, and they think they can secure concessions on healthcare.

“We could make some kind of provisions part of our negotiations on spending in September,” Rep. John Yarmuth (D-Ky.), the ranking member of the Budget Committee, told The Hill as Congress was leaving town.

The government would shut down on Oct. 1 without a new spending measure. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin has set a Sept. 29 deadline for raising the nation’s borrowing limit, a date that suggests the two measures could be tied together for simplicity. [ Source (Read More...) ]

