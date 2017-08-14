Worthy Christian News » World Headlines » Two U.S. service members killed, five injured in northern Iraq

(Worthy News) - Two U.S. service members were killed and five injured during combat operations in northern Iraq on Sunday, the military said, adding that initial reports indicated the incident was not due to enemy contact.

In a statement the military said the incident was under investigation. The service members were part of a U.S.-led coalition fighting the Islamic State in Iraq.

"The entire counter-ISIS Coalition sends our deepest condolences to these heroes' families, friends and teammates," said Lieutenant General Stephen Townsend, commander of the Combined Joint Task Force - Operation Inherent Resolve. [ Source (Read More...) ]

