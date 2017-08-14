Worthy Christian News » World News » North Korea backs off its threat to strike Guam
North Korea backs off its threat to strike Guam
(Worthy News) - North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has backed down on his threat to launch a missile attack on Guam.
Pyongyang's state media reported early Tuesday local time North Korea's military won't strike Guam, a U.S. island territory of 160,000 people in the western Pacific Ocean that hosts American military bases.
But Kim could change his mind "if the Yankees persist in their extremely dangerous reckless actions." [ Source (Read More...) ]
Matthew 24:6-8 You will hear of wars and rumors of wars. See that you aren’t troubled, for all this must happen, but the end is not yet. For nation will rise against nation, and kingdom against kingdom; and there will be famines, plagues, and earthquakes in various places. But all these things are the beginning of birth pains.
Luke 21:28 But when these things begin to happen, look up, and lift up your heads, because your redemption is near.