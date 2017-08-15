Worthy Christian News » U.S. Headlines » 71% of Cities Will See Double-Digit Premium Increases as More Insurers Drop Out of Exchanges

(Worthy News) - A majority of cities—71 percent—will see Obamacare premiums rise by double-digits next year as more health insurers drop out of the exchanges, according to a report from the Kaiser Family Foundation.

The foundation analyzed data in the 20 states and in Washington, D.C. that had submitted rate filings to examine how much premiums were rising and how many insurers were participating on the exchanges.

The study evaluated the cost of Obamacare's second-lowest silver plan. Roughly 71 percent of enrollees have this type of coverage. [ Source (Read More...) ]

