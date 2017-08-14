Worthy Christian News » US News » California sues Trump administration over sanctuary policy
(Worthy News) - California sued the U.S. Department of Justice on Monday over federal restrictions on some law enforcement grants to so-called sanctuary cities, continuing a legal counterattack by Democrats against President Donald Trump's administration.
The city of San Francisco also filed its own lawsuit against the Justice Department late last week, saying the federal government has improperly sought to force local jurisdictions to enforce national immigration law by imposing funding conditions.
President Donald Trump issued a broad executive order in January targeting wide swaths of federal funding for cities that generally offer illegal immigrants safe harbor by declining to use municipal resources to enforce federal immigration laws. [ Source (Read More...) ]
1 thought on “California sues Trump administration over sanctuary policy”
I am not for any illegal immigration: but while looking at the history of the U.S., the U.S. constitution was written on the very foundation of the Bible by the forefathers of the U.S. What the Bible is telling about the helpless people-love and compassion?
While I was landed in the U.S. about half a century back for studies from my country of poverty and lack, skin and bone people, I was caught up with surprise to see the tall buildings-endless flow of automobiles-healthy people-medical care-overfilled grocery stores-highways and many other things. The price of milk was less then 99 cents/gl and the price of egg was less than 25 cents and the petroleum price was around 25 cents/gl. I saw the gas price jumping over $ 4.50/gl locally in 2008.
Last week when I saw the price of one gl milk for 79 cents and 17 cents for one dozen eggs in the local Aldi Store, I was caught up with a question, whether the 11 million illegal population have caused any food shortage in the U.S.? The politicians, none of them are poor but some of them are too rich; hardly any of them have ever felt the severe pain of hunger and mere survival.
The illegal immigrants came to the U.S. crossing the barricades, suffering torture, mainly to get enough food for their family and to escape the torture in their homeland. If the 11 million illegals are driven out over the border, that will hurt the U.S. economy severely, especially the agriculture of the U.S.
The compassionate people of the U.S. are deeply concerned with the hunger and suffering of these helpless people. I am living close to a mid-size southern city where the compassionate people are raising money to buy food and clothing for these poor illegal immigrants.
The very modern F-35 fighter plane costs over $ 200 million. How many millions can be fed with basic food? Any shortage for food in the U.S.? Over all, 40% of the food is wasted in the U.S., and it costs over $ 140 billion/year.
I do remember like yesterday, the food jute bags and cans with the writing and the emblem of handshake " donated by the people of the U.S." freely delivered through the PL 480 (Public Law 480) in feeding the school children in my country. Now, the same India is exporting food, even though 400 million people at the lowest economic rank of the society are living with $ 1.25/day or less income.
GOD didn't create anything for the humanity with a ration card attitude; 30-60-100 times yield in full abundance. How many tons of fruits and nuts are produced from the some trees in its life span? But the humanity, through their selfishness and lack of empathy has caused poverty and hunger in the world.