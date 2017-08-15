Worthy Christian News » World Headlines » Top US military officer warns NKorea that US military ready

(Worthy News) - The top U.S. military officer is warning during a trip to Seoul that the United States is ready to use the "full range" of its military capabilities to defend itself and its allies from North Korea.

A spokesman says Marine Corps Gen. Joseph Dunford also told his South Korean counterparts Monday that the North's missiles and nukes threaten the world.

Dunford, the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, is also meeting with South Korean President Moon Jae-in. He will then travel to Japan and China. [ Source (Read More...) ]

