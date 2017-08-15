Worthy Christian News » U.S. Headlines » FBI Thwarts Anti-Government Bomb Plot in Oklahoma City

(Worthy News) - The FBI detained an Oklahoma man over the weekend on charges he attempted to detonate what he thought was a vehicle bomb outside of a bank in a manner similar to the devastating Oklahoma City bombings carried out in the 1990s, the Justice Department announced Monday.

Jerry Drake Varnell, 23, was arrested in the early hours of Saturday morning after he tried to detonate what turned out to be a fake bomb loaded into a van parked outside of a bank in Oklahoma City, according to a criminal complaint filed in federal court.

During a months-long FBI investigation, Varnell repeatedly expressed his disdain for the federal government, referencing the movie "Fight Club" when discussing his desire to take out government facilities or "other structures," the complaint said. [ Source (Read More...) ]

