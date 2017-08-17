Worthy Christian News » U.S. Headlines » Baltimore mayor says she wanted to remove Confederate statues 'quickly and quietly'
Baltimore mayor says she wanted to remove Confederate statues 'quickly and quietly'
(Worthy News) - Baltimore's mayor said she wanted to move “quickly and quietly” after officials approved a plan to remove four Confederate statues Monday night, a decision that came amid a national furor over a violent white nationalist gathering in Virginia organized to protest the removal of a Confederate statue there.
Mayor Catherine Pugh told reporters Wednesday morning she felt the best way to remove the monuments, in an effort to keep the community safe, was to do the work overnight.
“I though there’s enough grandstanding, enough speeches being made [on the top], let’s get it done,” she said. “I spoke with the city council on Monday and said, 'With the climate in this nation, I think it’s very important that we move quickly and quietly'...and that’s what I did.” [ Source (Read More...) ]