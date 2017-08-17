Worthy Christian News » U.S. Headlines » Chicago Pastor Wants Names Removed From Washington, Jackson Parks Due to Slavery

(Worthy News) - A Chicago pastor has called on Mayor Rahm Emmanuel to rename two parks named for former Presidents George Washington and Andrew Jackson, both slaveholders.

Bishop James Duke of the Liberation Christian Center said that the city should not honor slave owners in black communities, CBS Chicago reports.

A statue of Washington stands at the corner of 51st and King Drive, at the northwest entrance to Washington Park. Nearby Jackson Park has no similar statue, but is still named after the seventh president. [ Source (Read More...) ]

