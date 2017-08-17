Worthy Christian News » U.S. Headlines » FOMC Minutes Highlight 'Growing Rift' at Fed

The Eccles Building in Washington, D.C., which serves as the Federal Reserve System's headquarters.

(Worthy News) - Central bankers on the Federal Open Market Committee appear to be uncertain of what's in store for America's inflationary indicators, which could rankle investors and complicate interest-rate and balance-sheet decisions through the rest of the year.

Minutes from the FOMC's June meeting were made public Wednesday and shed light on a group of central bankers that didn't appear to be entirely on the same page.

"A few" indicated they were worried about "substantially overshooting full employment" and the possible economic complications that could arise from an overheated labor market. "Most" expect inflation to pick up in the months and years ahead, but "many … saw some likelihood that inflation might remain below 2 percent for longer than they currently expected." [ Source (Read More...) ]

