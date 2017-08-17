Worthy Christian News » US News » Trump Administration Calls to End Marketing of 3-Parent Embryo Experiments

(Worthy News) - The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has demanded a fertility doctor halt all marketing on an unapproved IVF experiment that creates a human embryo by combining DNA from three separate people.

In an Aug. 4 letter to John Zhang, the chief executive officer of Darwin Life and New Hope Fertility Center, the FDA reminded the fertility doctor that his request to run clinical trials on mitochondrial replacement technology (MRT) was denied because it would involve the “intentional creation of a genetically modified embryo.”

Congress, since December 2015, prohibits the FDA from reviewing any applications for clinical experiments that use genetically modified human embryos. [ Source (Read More...) ]

