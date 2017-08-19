Worthy Christian News » World News » Russia hopes Iran won't withdraw from nuclear deal

(Worthy News) - Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Wednesday he hoped that Iran would not quit the nuclear agreement it reached in 2015 with world powers, Reuters reported.

His comments came a day after Iranian President Hassan Rouhani warned that Iran would abandon the deal "within hours" if the United States imposed any more new sanctions on the Islamic Republic.

Lavrov also said he hoped the United States would not violate its obligations under the nuclear deal with Iran.

"I think unilateral sanctions ... are irresponsible actions that can hurt and undermine the balance achieved," Lavrov said, according to Reuters, in an apparent reference to new restrictions recently imposed by Washington on Iran. [ Source (Read More...) ]

