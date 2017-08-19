Worthy Christian News » U.S. Headlines » Abraham Lincoln monument torched in Chicago: ‘An absolute disgraceful act’
Abraham Lincoln monument torched in Chicago: ‘An absolute disgraceful act’
(Worthy News) -
Abraham Lincoln has joined George Washington on the list of those targeted by Chicagoans in a national debate over Civil War-era monuments.
Alderman Raymond Lopez took to Facebook Wednesday night to decry the defacing of a statue representing the nation’s 16th president in the Englewood neighborhood. The giant bust appears to have been damaged after someone in the 15th Ward sprayed and ignited a flammable liquid.
“What an absolute disgraceful act of vandalism. This bust of Abraham Lincoln, erected by Phil Bloomquist on August 31, 1926, was damaged & burned,” Mr. Lopez wrote, a local NBC affiliate reported. “If anyone has any information regarding this act, please contact the police or my office immediately.” [ Source (Read More...) ]