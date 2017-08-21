Worthy Christian News » US News » Millions of Americans to gaze upon Monday's once-in-a-lifetime eclipse
Millions of Americans to gaze upon Monday's once-in-a-lifetime eclipse
(Worthy News) - Twilight will fall at midday on Monday, stars will glimmer and birds will roost in an eerie stillness as millions of Americans and visitors witness the first total solar eclipse to traverse the United States from coast to coast in 99 years.
The sight of the moon's shadow passing directly in front of the sun, blotting out all but the halo-like solar corona, may draw the largest live audience for a celestial event in human history. When those watching via broadcast and online media are factored into the mix, the spectacle will likely smash records.
"It will certainly be the most observed total eclipse in history," astronomer Rick Fienberg of the American Astronomical Society (AAS) said last week. [ Source (Read More...) ]
Last Time a Total Solar Eclipse Occurred Only over the United States was 1776
The year that our nation declared its independence, in 1776, was the last time a total solar eclipse occurred only over the United States and in no other country. [ Source (Read More...) ]