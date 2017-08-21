Worthy Christian News » World Headlines » USS John McCain collides with merchant ship east of Singapore, 10 Sailors Missing
(Worthy News) - The USS John McCain, a destroyer in the U.S. Navy, collided with a merchant ship east of Singapore and the Strait of Malacca.
The Navy's 7th Fleet, which revealed the incident, said Sunday evening that 10 sailors were missing and five more were injured. Four of the injured sailors were medically evacuated by Singapore Navy Puma helicopter to a hospital in Singapore and treated for non-life threatening injuries, the 7th Fleet said; the fifth injured sailor did not require further medial attention.
The 7th Fleet said the destroyer sustained damage to the port side aft, according to initial reports. The incident took place at 6:24 a.m. Monday, Japan Standard Time, while the ship was on its way to a routine port visit in Singapore. [ Source (Read More...) ]