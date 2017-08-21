Worthy Christian News » World Headlines » USS John McCain collides with merchant ship east of Singapore, 10 Sailors Missing

(Worthy News) - The USS John McCain, a destroyer in the U.S. Navy, collided with a merchant ship east of Singapore and the Strait of Malacca.

The Navy's 7th Fleet, which revealed the incident, said Sunday evening that 10 sailors were missing and five more were injured. Four of the injured sailors were medically evacuated by Singapore Navy Puma helicopter to a hospital in Singapore and treated for non-life threatening injuries, the 7th Fleet said; the fifth injured sailor did not require further medial attention.

The 7th Fleet said the destroyer sustained damage to the port side aft, according to initial reports. The incident took place at 6:24 a.m. Monday, Japan Standard Time, while the ship was on its way to a routine port visit in Singapore. [ Source (Read More...) ]

Copyright 1999-2017 Worthy News. All rights reserved.

Fair Use Notice:This site contains copyrighted material the use of which has not always been specifically authorized by the copyright owner. We are making such material available in our efforts to advance understanding of environmental, political, human rights, economic, democracy, scientific, and social justice issues, etc. We believe this constitutes a 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. In accordance with Title 17 U.S.C. Section 107, the material on this site is distributed without profit to those who have expressed a prior interest in receiving the included information for research and educational purposes. For more information go to: http://www.law.cornell.edu/uscode/17/107.shtml. If you wish to use copyrighted material from this site for purposes of your own that go beyond 'fair use', you must obtain permission from the copyright owner.