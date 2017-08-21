Worthy Christian News » US News » Boston march against right-wing rally draws thousands

(Worthy News) - Tens of thousands of anti-racism protesters have opposed the "Free Speech" rally in the US city of Boston that featured right-wing speakers.

The rally on Boston Common, which attracted only a small crowd, disbanded early and the participants were escorted out by police.

Police said that officers had had rocks and bottles of urine thrown at them. Thirty-three people have been arrested. [ Source (Read More...) ]

#BPD is asking individuals to refrain from throwing urine, bottles and other harmful projectiles at our officers. — Boston Police Dept. (@bostonpolice) August 19, 2017

