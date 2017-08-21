Worthy Christian News » U.S. Headlines » Rise of antifa after violence in Charlottesville alarms free-speech advocates
Rise of antifa after violence in Charlottesville alarms free-speech advocates
(Worthy News) - Even those who despise neo-Nazis are worried about the rise of the “antifa,” the masked protesters whose stock rose after they took on white supremacists at the Unite the Right rally in Charlottesville, Virginia.
The antifa, which stands for “anti-fascists,” may be the sworn enemies of Nazism and racism, but the radical left-wing protesters also aren’t fans of the First Amendment, having shut down scheduled speeches by conservatives Milo Yiannapoulos and Ann Coulter earlier this year in Berkeley, California.
That’s by design. The guiding principle behind the movement, which has its roots in prewar Europe, is to defeat “fascists” before they can gain a foothold in government and society in order to avoid another Nazi Germany. [ Source (Read More...) ]
1 thought on “Rise of antifa after violence in Charlottesville alarms free-speech advocates”
Antifa is a violent communist group funded by George Soros. If President Trump declares Antifa a terrorist organization, then Soros can be charged with funding terrorism and inciting to riot. We win!