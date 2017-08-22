Worthy Christian News » World Headlines » Modern eugenics: Down syndrome ‘eradication’ in Iceland
Modern eugenics: Down syndrome ‘eradication’ in Iceland
(Worthy News) - A disturbing report from CBS News last week revealed Iceland is systemically aborting babies with Down syndrome. While some have hailed the news as a cultural advancement, pro-lifers note the so-called progress has only moved the country toward genocide.
The small Nordic island nation has a population of about 330,000 but averages only two babies born with Down syndrome each year. In the early 2000s, Iceland began prenatal testing to spot babies at high risk for Down syndrome and other abnormalities.
About 80 percent of pregnant women in Iceland choose screening and nearly 100 percent of those women decide to abort if their babies test positive for Down syndrome—a scary example of modern eugenics. [ Source (Read More...) ]
Psalms 139:13-14 For you formed my inmost being. You knit me together in my mother’s womb. I will give thanks to you, for I am fearfully and wonderfully made. Your works are wonderful. My soul knows that very well.
Proverbs 24:11-12 Rescue those who are being led away to death! Indeed, hold back those who are staggering to the slaughter! If you say, “Behold, we didn’t know this;” doesn’t he who weighs the hearts consider it? He who keeps your soul, doesn’t he know it? Shall he not render to every man according to his work?
Isaiah 5:20 Woe to those who call evil good, and good evil; who put darkness for light, and light for darkness; who put bitter for sweet, and sweet for bitter!
1 thought on “Modern eugenics: Down syndrome ‘eradication’ in Iceland”
God gives life it's not up to man whether or not to take life away!