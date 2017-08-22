Worthy Christian News » U.S. Headlines » Grads returning diplomas to protest Falwell’s Trump support
Grads returning diplomas to protest Falwell’s Trump support
Tuesday, August 22, 2017 | Tag Cloud Tags: LibertyUniversity, Trump, WorthyNews
(Worthy News) - Some graduates of Liberty University say they’re returning their diplomas to the evangelical school to denounce President Jerry Falwell Jr.’s latest show of support for Donald Trump.
Falwell dismissed the protest on Monday, telling The Associated Press that it’s “all just grandstanding.”
The students organized the effort after Falwell, in tweets and interviews, defended the president’s response to a white nationalist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, that led to deadly violence. Democrats and Republicans, business executives, artists and other religious leaders have criticized Trump for saying “both sides” share blame, but Falwell has repeatedly gone to bat for Trump. [ Source (Read More...) ]
7 thoughts on “Grads returning diplomas to protest Falwell’s Trump support”
They're just CiNOs. Christians in Name Only.
They didn't remove their degrees from their diplomas, right?
It's kinda like throwing your, or someone else's, medals across the fence at the White House.
All of what...2 people did this? And then made sure to contact the media?
The university should comply with their wishes and revoke the diplomas.. erase all credit.
People are upset that he called out all of them. I'm still waiting for Barry O to call out BLM for things they did, but nooooo he called them up and invited them to the White House. Where was all the butt hurt then?
all were to blame, they were not in Va. to make friends.
This has got to be the dumbest form of protest ever.
Are they going to also deny they have a degree then? lol. #POTUS is right. ALL hate and violence are bad. I have read accounts from even liberal media who were in Charlottesville and they agree that AntiFa and BLM were violent.